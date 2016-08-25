Turkish Prime Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 August. REPORT, AZ / President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, held a meeting with head of representative office of "Turkey Petroleum A.Ö" (TPAO) in Azerbaijan Saliha Dundar.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, during the meeting SOCAR president was informed about next congress of the Association of Turkish Consulting Engineers and Architects. It was noted that this year's congress will be dedicated to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev. Association of Turkish Consulting Engineers and Architects called 2016 Year as "Heydar Aliyev's heritage year".

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is expected to attend the event called "mega-projects in the energy and transport".It is noted that the Organizing Committee decided to invite SOCAR president Rovnag Abdullayev to the Congress as an honorary member of the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic world. S. Dundar gave an invitation, to R. Abdullayev signed by Secretary General of the Union Ilyas Demirchi. Abdullayev expressed gratitude to the guest.