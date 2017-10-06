Turkish minister: TANAP will be completed ahead of schedule

© AA/ Mehmet Acar

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), which is under construction for transporting Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and from here to Europe will be completed ahead of schedule.

Report informs, Turkish energy and natural resources minister Berat Albayrak told Anadolu.

“Indeed, work continues at last speed, with final velocity. Hopefully, if he goes with this planning, it will be completed sooner than planned," he said.

B. Albayrak visited the ship conducting subsea crossing work (Dardanelles and Sea of Marmara) watched the pipe-laying process and received information from authorities

Minister said, the part of the pipeline going through the seabed of Marmara has an important role for pipeline. “At every stage of this project, we have made great efforts in Turkey. Today we watched work of placement of 1261 pipes, which is indeed a meaningful number.”

Construction of Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) section through the Marmara Sea has started in late September. 153-meters long special ship was also involved from Panama for laying pipes at the seabed.

The ship named Sapurakencana 1200 with a weight of 32,504 tons has already begun laying onshore pipes in the territory of Kemer village of Biga settlement, Çanakkale.

19 km subsea section of project consists of two pipelines with diameter of 36 inches.

The maximum water depth of pipeline in sea crossing is 65 meters. 3100 steel pipes are used for this section.

B. Albayrak also added that over 80% of the projected completed. Minister said next year TANAP (section till Eskishehir), in first quarter of 2020 Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project will be completed and Azerbaijani gas will enter European markets. “We will continue to work more and more intensively than ever before in Turkey.”

TANAP is a pipeline, which will transport the gas produced by development of second phase of Azerbaijan's 'Shah Deniz' field in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and then to Europe. TANAP, which is the branch of the Southern Gas Corridor project, is being constructed in the territory of Turkey. The pipeline will connect to Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through Turkey-Greece border.

On March 17, 2015, groundbreaking ceremony of the TANAP was held in Kars, Turkey with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Presidents. Initial capacity of the pipeline, which is planned to be put into operation in 2018, will be 16 billion cum/year. About 6 billion cum of this gas will be delivered to Turkey, the remaining to Europe. The TANAP pipeline will have two starting points in Turkish provinces Eskişehir and Thrace. The sale of gas in Turkey will be carried out by BOTAS. The total length of the pipeline is 1 850 km. 19 km section of the pipeline will pass through the Sea of Marmara.