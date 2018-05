Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ TurkishMinister of Natural Resources and Energy Taner Yildiz will visit Azerbaijan on February 12. Report was told by the Embassy of Turkey in Azerbaijan that the aim of the minister's visit is to attend the meeting dedicated to the project of "Southern Gas Corridor".

Besides Taner Yildiz, Energy Ministers of Bulgaria and Greece, Vice-President of European Commission Matos Sevcovic will also participate in the meeting.