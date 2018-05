Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey to apply gas discount for population in winter.

Report informs, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak told the Turkish CNN Turk.

He tated that however the process to identify the discount rate applicable to Turkey and the repayment procedure, has not yet been finalized.

"Even if these processes are not concluded, a discount on gas prices will be applied," B.Albayrak said.