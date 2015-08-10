 Top
    Transportation of oil via Baku-Ceyhan pipeline increased

    Transit of Kazakh and Turkmen oil via BTC dropped

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/  2 614.05 thousand tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in July.

    Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), it is by 2.75% more than the same period  last year.

    In general, in January-July this year, the BTC transported 16 859.5 thousand tons, which is by 1.33% less than the same period of 2014.

    From   the date of putting the pipeline into operation to  August 1, 2015, 280.7 million tons of oil pumped in the BTC .

    In addition, in July 2015, 378.753 thousand tons of Kazakh and Turkmen oil transported via BTC pipeline which on an annualized basis decreased by 9.56%.

