Transportation of oil via Baku-Ceyhan pipeline increased

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ 2 614.05 thousand tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in July.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), it is by 2.75% more than the same period last year.

In general, in January-July this year, the BTC transported 16 859.5 thousand tons, which is by 1.33% less than the same period of 2014.

From the date of putting the pipeline into operation to August 1, 2015, 280.7 million tons of oil pumped in the BTC .

In addition, in July 2015, 378.753 thousand tons of Kazakh and Turkmen oil transported via BTC pipeline which on an annualized basis decreased by 9.56%.