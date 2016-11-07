Transportation of Azerbaijani oil via Baku-Ceyhan up by nearly 3%

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ In October 2016, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline has transported 2 493 679 tons of Azerbaijani oil.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), this figure is more by 9% than in corresponding period of last year.

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) owns 1,669,744 tons (67%).

In January-October, 24 634 564 tons of oil exported, which is more by 2,8% compared to the same period last year.

In general, since 2006 up to June 1, 2016, 315 828 336 tons of oil was pumped into BTC.

Notably, the BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal near Baku. The pipeline's daily capacity is 1.2 mln barrels per day. Pipeline operates since 2006.