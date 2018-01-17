Transit oil transportation via BTC increases by 36%

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ 42.727 mln tons of oil was transported via Azerbaijan's main oil pipelines last year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 79% of transportation was carried out via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil export pipeline.

Last year, the volume of transportation via main oil pipelines was 3% less than in 2016.

During reporting period, 33,755 million tons of oil transported via this pipeline, which is 0.52% less than in the previous year. Last year, 6,432,400 tons of transit oil were transported via the BTC pipeline, which is 36% more than in 2016.