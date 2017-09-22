Total organizes seminars for SOCAR experts

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Nowadays, specialists from French Total company have conducted trainings and seminars for 25-person expert staff at the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and exchanged experiences with local experts.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, practice of Total was learned in a five-day seminar. Trainings and seminars were delivered by Head of the Total Department for Branch Support and Development José Mesa, Human Resources Business Partner for Europe and Central Asia Region Svetlana Bushmarinova and Human Resources Manager at Total Representative Office in Azerbaijan Sudaba Khalilova.

Khalik Mammadov, SOCAR Vice President for Personnel, Regime and Information Technologies hold a meeting with them.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in the fields of science, training, education and HR between France and Azerbaijan, particularly stressed successful results of the Scholarship Program jointly conducted by Total and SOCAR. He stated that since 2008 year, 28 Azerbaijani youths have studied in France and returned to the country within the framework of Total and SOCAR cooperation.