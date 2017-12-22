This year two platform piers cut off in "Oil Rocks"

© Report

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ During the previous period of the current year, eight pitches in the "Oil Rocks" were separated from the pavements due to the necessity.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), two platform piers have been cut off and canceled in "Oil Rocks".

"Large-scale measures are being taken by SOCAR to strengthen labor protection in marine mining.

At the same time, N. Narimanov Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) platforms have also been divided into 8 pavements. Thus, the safe working regime of the oilmen has been strengthened and life of hydro-technical installations were increased", report says.