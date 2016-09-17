Azerbaijan produced 733 thousand tons of gasoline in 2016

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ During January-August, 2016, total production value in oil products sector was 1 736,2 mln AZN. It is a decrease by 9.8% compared with January-August of previous year.

Report informs referring to State Statistical Committee, in oil products sector production of lubricants declined by 48.7%, diesel fuel production by 22.5%, coke production by 21.9%, production of gasoline by 7.1%, kerosene production by 8.3%, while production of fuel oil increased by 2.1-fold, bitumen and oil by 2.5%. During this period, 732.6 thousand tons of gasoline and 120 tons of gasoline for petrochemical industry, as well 417.1 tons of kerosene, 1 491.5 tons of diesel fuel, 416.5 tons of fuel oil, 7.7 million tons of lubricants, 112.7 tons of oil bitumen, 121.1 tons of petroleum coke were produced.

As of September 1, 2016, 11 thousand tons of gasoline and 2.7 million tons of gasoline for petrochemical industry, 31 thousand tons of kerosene, 86.8 thousand tons of diesel fuel, 10.8 thousand tons of fuel oil, 10.3 tons of lubricants, bitumen and 3.3 million tons of oil and 7.3 million tons of oil coke stocks were reserved.