6.7 bln m3 of commercial gas produced at 'Shah Deniz' and 'ACG' fields in 2016

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of this year, 71.6% of Azerbaijan's commercial gas production accounts for BP-Azerbaijan-operated fields.

Report informs citing Natural Gas Europe, an official, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: 'The company produced 6.71 bln m3 of commercial gas in the period, which was down by 590 mln m3 on the same period last year'.

Notably, Azerbaijan produced about 9.363 bln m³ of commercial gas in the first half of this year, down 8.8% year-on-year.

BP is the operator of Azerbaijan's 'Shah Deniz' gas field, as well as 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' (ACG) block.

The source states that BP had injected more gas into ACG to maintain oil output. According to him, the company delivered only 1.31 bln m3 of commercial associated gas from 'ACG' to Azerbaijan in the period – down about 37.6% – and the rest of the gas produced from this block was re-injected into oil wells.

Coming to 'Shah Deniz', he said that 5.4 bln m³ gas produced from this field: 'This indicates 3.8% growth year-on-year and daily production hit a new record above 30 mln m³. The current output was on target for the year as a whole'.