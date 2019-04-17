​Test gas supplies start as part of TANAP Phase 2

The final stage of transportation of Shahdeniz 2 gas to Europe has been launched as part of Phase 2 of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which stretches from Eskishehir to Edirne-Ipsala.

Report informs citing SOCAR that test supplies within the framework of TANAP Phase 2 started on April 15. Preparations for the launch of the system are planned to the completed by the end of June, 2019 it is planned to get it ready for test supplies to Europe.

Once TANAP is completed, it is planned to complete TAP as well. Gas transportation to Europe via TANAP is expected to be carried out in mid-2020 following completion of works on the launch of TAP.