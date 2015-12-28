​Tender for constructing a gas pipeline from Iraq to Turkey to be announced in February

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ In February 9, 2016 the company BOTAŞ is to announce a tender for installation of a gas pipeline of Shirnak, providing transportation of natural gas from northern Iraq to Turkey, Report informs citing the Turkish media.

According to the report, published on the BOTAŞ's website, the length of the pipeline, starting from the connecting valve station Serenli located approximately 35 km of pipeline Mardin, will be 185.1 km. Totally 720 calendar days will be given for work.