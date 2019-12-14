Tekfen acquires 10% stake in SOCAR Polymer

SOCAR Polymer by Turkish company Tekfen~We have signed Document on the acquisition of a stake in SOCAR Polymer by Turkish company Tekfen" data-pwa-heavy="false" data-pwa-dictionary-word="Document on the acquisition of a stake in SOCAR Polymer by Turkish company Tekfen has been signed" class="pwa-mark pwa-mark-done"> Document on the acquisition of a stake in SOCAR Polymer by Turkish company Tekfen has been signed in the head office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 5% of the shares owned by SOCAR and 5% by Pasha Holding.

Director of SOCAR Overseas Firudin Hasanov and the Chairman of the Board of Tekfen Holding Murat Gigin signed the agreement.