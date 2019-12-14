Tekfen acquires 10% stake in SOCAR Polymer

https://report.az/storage/news/b5923e9b83103e78ad83dce4c7363e37/4d9b5608-1313-4b75-ae45-664062f0f10b_292.jpg
SOCAR Polymer by Turkish company Tekfen~We have signed Document on the acquisition of a stake in SOCAR Polymer by Turkish company Tekfen" data-pwa-heavy="false" data-pwa-dictionary-word="Document on the acquisition of a stake in SOCAR Polymer by Turkish company Tekfen has been signed" class="pwa-mark pwa-mark-done">
Document on the acquisition of a stake in SOCAR Polymer by Turkish company Tekfen has been signed in the head office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).
Report informs referring to SOCAR, 5% of the shares owned by SOCAR and 5% by Pasha Holding.
Director of SOCAR Overseas
Firudin Hasanov and the Chairman of the Board of Tekfen Holding Murat
Gigin signed the agreement.
SOCAR Polymer is the first petrochemical company in
Azerbaijan based on a public-private partnership.
SOCAR Polymer was founded in 2013 to
accelerate the chemical industry development in Azerbaijan.
The foundation of SOCAR Polymer plants based on advanced technologies was laid on October 25, 2015. President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.
The polypropylene plant under SOCAR Polymer was opened on July 18, 2018. Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan and Italian president Sergio Mattarella, who was on an official visit to Azerbaijan, attended opening ceremony. The polypropylene plant’s first export product
was delivered to Turkey last October.
Aqşin RafiqoğluNews Author