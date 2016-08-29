TAP welcomes the signing of MoU on Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP)

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG welcomes the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) by Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro and SOCAR. Report informs referring to website of the TAP.

Ian Bradshaw, Managing Director of TAP, said: “The MoU enhances energy cooperation across South East Europe and is an important step towards energy security and diversification in the region. TAP remains committed to facilitating connections to key gas infrastructure in the region, including the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline and the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).”

In January 2014, TAP signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation (MoUC) with ICGB, the company developing IGB, establishing technical cooperation to interconnect the two systems. In May 2013, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Montenegro signed a MoU for the support and cooperation in the realisation of both the TAP and IAP projects.

The Head ofSOCAR Balkan Murad Heydarov attended the signing ceremony.