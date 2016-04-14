TAP offshore contractor for construction unveiled

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP) has awarded to Saipem SpA the contract for Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) for the offshore section of the project. TAP’s 36-inch offshore pipeline across the Adriatic Sea – between the coastlines of Albania and southern Italy - will be approximately 105 km in length, down to approximately 820 meters below sea level at the deepest, Report informs citing TAP website.

The EPCI scope comprises associated civil works at the landfalls in both Albania and Italy (including micro tunnel), offshore pipeline installation, offshore fiber optic cable supply and installation, as well as pre-commissioning and survey activities. The coated offshore 36-inch line pipes, the anodes and the buckle arrestors will be provided by TAP.

Ian Bradshaw,Managing Director at TAP, said: “I want to congratulate Saipem SpA for securing this important assignment and thank all the companies that participated in this tender round. While offshore construction raises specific challenges, Saipem SpA’s robust technical bid, strong safety track record and experienced team of specialists reassure us that works will be executed to the highest standards and industry best practice.”

Saipem is one of the world leaders in drilling services, as well as in the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore, in the oil & gas market. The company has distinctive competences in operations in harsh environments, remote areas and deepwater, provides a full range of services with “EPC” and “EPCI” contracts and has distinctive capabilities and unique assets with a high technological content. Saipem operates in 60 countries, has approximately 43,000 employees and 2015 revenues of 11.5bn.