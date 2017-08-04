TAP launches enlightenment program on traffic accidents in Albania

© Tap-ag.com

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The consortium, engaged in the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), has launched an enlightenment campaign on traffic accidents for drivers.

Report informs referring to TAP A.G., in this regard a special radio program has been prepared.

Notably, the number of traffic accidents in Albania rises in summer months. According to the statistics of the country’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, annually, on average 168 traffic accidents occur in Albania, and as a result of this, on average 22 people lose their lives.

Currently, there are approximately 565, 000 cars in Albania, and the number of traffic accidents resulting in deaths is higher. Therefore, TAP recommends drivers to be careful.

This radio enlightenment program will continue in Berat’s “Radio Globi”, Korca’s “Radio Korca” and “Radio City FM”, Fieri’s “Radio Fieri” and "Radio Star” throughout the summer.