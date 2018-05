Trans Adriatic Pipeline hires new Operations Director

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has appointed Ricardo Ruiz Nuñez as its new Operations Director.

Report informs referring to the TAP AG consortium.

Ricardo joins TAP with almost 20 years of experience in the management, development and implementation of operational strategies, working for various Enagás facilities throughout his career.

He joins TAP from Compañia Operadora de gas del Amazonas in Peru, where he worked as Chief Operations Officer since 2015.