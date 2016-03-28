 Top
    TAP country manager: Construction of TAP will go ahead despite low oil prices

    Project manager for Greece: 'Strategic importance of this pipeline is great'

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will go ahead despite low oil prices.

    Report informs, TAP's country manager for Greece, Rikard Scoufias, told in his interview to Reuters.

    R.Scoufias said strategic importance of this pipeline is great. Construction project of TAP pipeline, which will start in the middle of this year, will create new jobs.

    Notably, a group of European commentators declared probability of TAP construction freezing due to low oil prices. 

