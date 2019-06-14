Tanker attack to be discussed at G20 ministerial meeting

An attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman this week will be discussed at a meeting of G20 energy and environment ministers this weekend, Japan’s industry minister, Hiroshige Seko, Report informs citing the T ASS.

“Maintaining energy security is something we can share with other ministers and is an important policy issue to be discussed at the G20 energy ministerial meeting,” Seko said at a regular press conference.

Notably, earlier the Minister declared that attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman would not have a serious impact on supply of oil and oil products to Japan. He also declined to comment on remarks by U.S. officials blaming Iran for the attacks, saying Japan was still investigating details of the incident.

Notably, yesterday media reported about explosion of two oil tankers in the Gulf.