​TANAP transports 2.7 bcm of gas so far

As at the end of September, gas transportation via TANAP amounted to 2.7 bcm, TANAP Director General Saltuk Duzyol said at press conference in Istanbul.

According to him, 45% of total investment cost, which was estimated at $11.7 billion while making final investment decision, was saved: "The project was estimated at $6.5 billion."

He said that the project has been completed timely.

Duzyol said that nearly 1,000 social and environmental projects have been implemented within the project so far.

Total drilling works during the construction made up 50,908,400 cubic meters.

The pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, originates from the Turkey-Georgia border and will connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Ipsala district of Edirne city.

The total length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers. The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe.

TANAP stakeholders are Southern Gas Corridor CJSC, a joint venture of SOCAR and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan (51%), BOTAS (30%), BP (12%) and SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S (7%).