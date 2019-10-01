​TANAP receives one more award

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, which is a intended for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and Europe, received “The Green World Awards 2019” under the category of Sustainability at a special ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam on 30th September 2019, Report informs.

TANAP has been invited as a “Green World Ambassador to the Green World Ambassadors Ceremony ” to be held on 25th of November, 2019 in London.

The pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, originates from the Turkey-Georgia border and will connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Ipsala district of Edirne city.

The total length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers. The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe.

TANAP stakeholders are Southern Gas Corridor CJSC, a joint venture of SOCAR and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan (51%), BOTAS (30%), BP (12%) and SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S (7%).