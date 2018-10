Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to award Huseyn Saltuk Duzyol with 'Dostlug' order.

According to Report, the decree reads:

"Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

"To award "Dostlug" Order to General Manager of the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) Huseyn Saltuk Duzyol for his services rendered to the timely and quality implementation of the project."