TANAP consortium donates 13 ambulance cars to Turkey

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) Consortium will give 13 ambulance cars to 10 provinces of Turkey within the framework of Social and Environmental Investment Programs.

Report informs citing the Turkish Press, a protocol was signed between the consortium and Turkish Health Ministry.

According to the information, these provinces are - Erdahan, Kars, Erzurum, Erzinjan, Sivas, Bayburt, Gumushane, Kırıkkale, Kırshehir and Yozgat where TANAP will go through. Vehicles will be donated to Provincial Health Directorate of the Ministry of Automobile Transportation.

TANAP General Manager Saltuk Duzyol said in his statement that he was glad because of support to human health and development in Turkey.