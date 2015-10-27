Suleyman Gasimov: SOCAR doesn't own bank and leisure center in Montenegro

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has no assets in Montenegro in the form of a bank or a recreation center.

Report informs, Vice-president of SOCAR on economic issues, Suleyman Gasimov said: " SOCAR does not own bank and leisure center in Montenegro".

S.Gasimov noted that, the company has been involved in a project to transform a military base on the island of Kumbor in the recreation center.According to him, the project is transferred to the Azerbaijani side.

In 2012, SOCAR leased military base Orijen Battalion on the Montenegrin island of Kumbor to convert it into a leisure center.The cost of resort and tourist complex is estimated at 281.2 mln USD.The project is implemented by Azmont Investments.

Recently information was spread that SOCAR plans to open a bank in Montenegro.