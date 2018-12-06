Suhail al-Mazrouei: OPEC+ format is undoubtedly successful

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC+ format is undoubtedly successful, OPEC President, United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei said at the opening ceremony of the meeting of the 12th OPEC and Non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Vienna.

"OPEC+ format undoubtedly brings optimism to oil market, gives assurance on development of oil industry," the President said.

"We see new difficulties, including probability of descend in demand for oil and growing supply in 2019. However, I’m sure OPEC and Non-OPEC countries will keep jointly working to get the market balanced," Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei said.