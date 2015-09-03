Statoil shares up after information about possible sale of stake in TAP

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Norway's Statoil shares in world market grew by 1.5% to 14.99 US dollars. Report informs referring to the foreign media, the main reason for price rise was the information about the possible acquisition of Statoil equity by Malaysian Petronas in Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project.

Yesterday, Petronas announced review of purchase of the equity of Statoil in TAP project.

Shortly before the Italian Snam also announced a desire to acquire a 20% stake in TAP, indicating that the value of the transaction is approximately 400 million euros.