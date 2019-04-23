STAR’s oil and oil products storage capacity to reach 2.5 million cubic meters by 2021

Works on increasing the oil and oil products storage capacity of at SOCAR’s STAR Refinery, which is located in Izmir, Turkey, will be completed by the end of 2020, Director General of STAR Refinery Mesut Ilter told journalists in Baku, Report informs.

He reminded that the current storage capacity is 1.6 million cubic meters.

"This figure is planned to be increased up to 2.5 million cubic meters. Works are underway and part of the works will be completed in late July. The works will be fully completed by the end of 2020," he added.