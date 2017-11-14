STAR refinery completes 87% ground piping

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ 87% installation work of ground pipes at STAR Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), which is under construction in Aliağa, Izmir city of Turkey, has been completed.

Report informs, SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş has posted on its Twitter page.

The total weight of ground pipes of STAR plant is 55,000 tons. Installation work is carried out using giant cranes.

Notably, foundation of STAR Oil Refinery was laid by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on October 25, 2011. The plant is expected to be commissioned in 2018. After its launch, the plant will work with annual 10 mln tons of crude oil processing capacity. The plant annually will produce annual 1.6 mln tons of naphtha, 5 mln tons of diesel, 1.6 mln tons of jet fuel, 300,000 tons of LPG, 160,000 tons of sulfur and other products.

Director General of STAR Rafineri A.Ş, Mesut Ilter said last week that 97.5% of construction work at STAR plant will be completed by this year-end.