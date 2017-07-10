Southern Gas Corridor project may be expanded

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Approved natural gas reserves in Azerbaijan are equal to 2.6 trillion cubic meters, and these reserves will provide gas also for countries of the region and Europe in coming decades.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

"Azerbaijan is working on such a megaproject as the Southern Gas Corridor. Now 7 countries are participating in this project. However, in future, it is possible to join the project 3 more Balkan countries, to expand scale of the project," head of state added.