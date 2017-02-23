Southern Gas Corridor project cost fell to $40 bln

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Total cost of Southern Gas Corridor project fell to $40 bln.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev told at press conference after the III meeting of Advisory Council of Southern Gas Corridor in Baku.

According to N.Aliyev, there isn’t any problem with the project financing: “Representatives of World Bank, European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), European Investment Bank (EIB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other institutions attended the meeting and pledged continuous support to the project”.

“We plan to expand Southern Gas Corridor project. That’s why representatives of Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) countries participate here today”, the minister added.