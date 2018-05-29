Southern Gas Corridor officially opened

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ The first part of the Southern Gas Corridor project is officially opened in Baku today.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made an extensive speech at the ceremony.

Sandra Oudkirk ,Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy of US, said that her country supports the Southern Gas Corridor.

Then,congratulatory letter of Prime Minister of Great Britain, Theresa May to the participants of the ceremony has been read. She noted in the letter that British companies have invested billions of dollars in Azerbaijan, investments and cooperation will be continued thereon: "Along with energy projects, we are ready to cooperate in all other spheres."

Southern Gas Corridor project, which costs $ 40 billion, envisages transportation of gas to Turkey and Europe through the pipeline, which will be produced within the second phase of Shah Deniz gas condensate field operation in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. Shah Deniz 2 project, South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion project, Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) constructed in Turkey area, Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which will run to the Southern Italy through Greece, Albania and the seabed of the Adriatic Sea, are the main components of the Southern Gas Corridor.