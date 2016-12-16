South Caucasus Pipeline Company launches new project to build early intervention services

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ The South Caucasus Pipeline Company has announced the launch of a new community project to build early intervention services in ten districts along the pipeline route - Hajigabul, Kurdamir, Agdash, Ujar, Yevlakh, Samukh, Goranboy, Shamkir, Tovuz, Agstafa. The initiative is part of the social investment programme of the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion (SCPX) project. The aim of the project is to raise both community and health sector awareness of the importance of early intervention in the process of children’s development.

Report informs, the project is designed to provide services to identify children’s disabilities and developmental delays as early as possible and intervene in an effort to correct them. The work scope includes establishment of early intervention centres in the ten districts along the pipeline, training of three early intervention specialists for each district centre, empowering parents to be active participants in their children’s development and building public awareness of the importance of early intervention.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s Vice President for Communications, External Affairs and Strategy, said: “We believe the theme of this project is in the focus of attention of a number of parties including the Ministry of Health, local Executive Committees, local health care institutions and schools, parentsand the entire community. Therefore we expect it to bring all these interested parties together around one common goal which is to bring up healthy, physically and mentally capable citizens by intervening in child development as early as possible.

“Early intervention is an internationally practiced system of services.We hope the project will help to promote this practice making the communities aware of how effectively early intervention can correct children’s disabilities and change their lives”.

The duration of the project is one year with a value of around 331,000 AZN.

The project will be implemented by UAFA (The United Aid for Azerbaijan) - a local non-governmental organization with 18 years of experience in training child development specialists to provide services for children with disabilities and developmental delays.