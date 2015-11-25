SOFAZ Executive Director meets US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) Shahmar Movsumov has met US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink, Report informs.

Movsumov highlighted the Fund’s activities, management of its assets, investments and the activities of Azerbaijan within Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

They discusses prospects for developing relations between Azerbaijan and the USA.