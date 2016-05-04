SOFAZ earned on "ACG" and "Shah Deniz" 1.5 bln USD in 2016

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2016, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) has received 1.538 billion USD from the sale of profit oil from block of fields "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) and profitable gas condensate field "Shah Deniz".

Report was told in the SOFAZ, 1.493 billion USD obtained from the sale of profitable oil from "ACG", 45 million USD - from sale of profitable gas from the field "Shah Deniz".

Notably, total revenues from the "ACG" amounted to 118.502 billion USD from 2001 to May 1, 2016, from the "Shahdeniz" since 2007 to May 1, 2016 -2.488 billion USD.