'SOCAR Ukraine' purchases liquid gas from 'Tengizchevroil'

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'SOCAR Energy Ukraine', subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Ukraine, has imported liquid gas from Kazakhstan's 'Tengizchevroil'.

Report informs citing “Nefterynok”, “Upeco” consulting company stated.

The company said, the supply was about 310 tons(175 tons propane, 135.5 tons butane fraction).

“SOCAR Energy Ukraine” acted as an importer of liquid gas. Delivery was carried out through the SOCAR trading house - "SOCAR Trading SA".

“SOCAR LPG”, a gas division of “SOCAR Energy Ukraine” reported that this volume is sold in the Kyiv region's wholesale segment.