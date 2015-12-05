HQ: 33 oilmen rescued - UPDATED

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ "According to recent information, 33 oilmen were rescued. Rescue operation continues", Report was told in the headquarters set up in connection with the incident.

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two people have already boarded the ship and rescued. Report was told at the special headquarters of SOCAR's "Azneft" Production Union created due to the incident.

According to information employees of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in the rescue operations.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and all leadership are at the scene and a helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was involved in the site. Two people have already boarded the ship and rescued.

Rescue operations are underway.

Note that “Guneshli” field caught fire as a result of failure of the gas line on December 4 at 17:40 local time.

Troops fire rescue officers on the ships of the Caspian Shipping Company “Vortex-9” and “Topaz” as well as on ships “Avior” and “Samir Guliyev” went to evacuate oil.