    SOCAR Turkey plans construction of large-scale power complex

    The tender will be announced in mid-year

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Turkey plans construction of a great power complex for energy security of "Petkim" petrochemical complex and STAR Oil Refinery Plant.

    Report informs, SOCAR Turkey Energy A.Ş. Director General Zaur Gahramanov told reporters in Baku.

    According to him, project's design and engineering works have already been completed: "Tender will be announced in mid-year and large-scale power complex will be built".

    Z. Gahramanov said the project is likely to run on gas.

