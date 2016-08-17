SOCAR Trading increases volume of sales

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) trading house - SOCAR Trading has made a profit of 22.7 bln USD in 2015.

Report informs citing the statistical report of SOCAR Trading, last year the company has carried out sale of 47 mln tons of Azerbaijan's crude oil as well as crude oil and oil products of third parties. This figure is 2.17% higher than in 2014.

22 mln tons of this volume account for Azerbaijan's crude oil, while 25 mln tons for crude oil and oil products of third parties. Last year, sales of crude oil and oil products of third countries have increased by 19% compared to the previous year.

In 2008, when SOCAR Trading started its activities, the company sold 13 mln tons of Azerbaijani crude oil. In 2009, it has launched trade of oil and oil products of third countries and sold 2 mln tons of third party products in the same year. Trade of Azerbaijani crude oil made 20 mln tons in 2009.

In 2010, SOCAR Trading carried out sale of 31 mln tons. 25 mln of this figure accounts for Azerbaijani crude oil, while 6 mln tons for third party product.

Sale of 38 mln tons (28 mln tons of Azerbaijani product, 10 mln tons of third party product) carried out in 2011, 39 mln tons (23 mln tons of Azerbaijani product, 16 mln tons of third party product) in 2012, 44 mln tons (24 mln tons of Azerbaijani product, 20 mln tons of third party product) in 2013, 46 mln tons (25 mln tons of Azerbaijani product, 21 mln tons of third party product) in 2014.

Also, SOCAR Trading conducted sale of light, medium and heavy distillates of 15 mln tons. Light distillates consisted of petrol, naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and condensate, middle distillates of gasoil, ultra low sulfur diesel, heavy distillates of petcoke. In 2015, 61% of the total volume accounted for traded light distillates, 25% for heavy distillates and 14% for middle distillates.