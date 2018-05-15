 Top
    SOCAR to supply about 4,000 tons of aviation fuel to Ukrainian State Agency

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Subsidiary of SOCAR in Ukraine “SOCAR Ukraine” has won the tender announced by the State Agency of Ukraine reserve in the amount of 3.7 thousand tons of jet fuel.

    Report informs citing the Enkorr agency.

    According to the information, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has offered 1 ton aviation fuel of the Kremenchug oil refinery for 26 million hryvnias.

    The deadline for the product delivery is September 1 of this year and the loading place is the town of Chernihiv, Ukraine.

