    SOCAR to supply 1,100 tonnes of aircraft fuel to Ukrainian Defense Ministry

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine Trading House, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Ukraine, has won one of the tenders on purchase of 4,000 tonnes of aircraft fuel by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

    By the information, the auction involved 4 companies.

    SOCAR will supply 1,100 tonnes of aircraft fuel to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. The deadline for supply is December 17. 

