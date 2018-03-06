SOCAR to reduce energy consumption up to 50% in new construction projects

© Report

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Complex building design to be applied in new construction projects of SOCAR will help reduce household energy consumption by 40-50%.

Report informs, SOCAR Vice-President Rafiga Huseynzade said at the scientific-technical conference dedicated to the measures taken within the framework of the National Action Plans (NAMA) to reduce carbon emissions in the fuel consumption sector of Azerbaijan.

According to him, as a result, improved design methods will help to reduce the annual consumption per square meter to 175 KWt/h from 300 KWt/h by 2029.

"Within the framework of increasing energy efficiency in buildings, reconstruction works have been carried out to increase the energy efficiency of buildings in the Waste Management Center of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Gala Ecological Park and "Azerikimya" Production Union. Energy efficiency in these buildings has declined by 20%. Six wind turbines and solar panels were installed at the Waste Management Center. Solar panels have been installed in the Gala Ecological Park and wind generators have been put into operation. At the same time, wall insulation, energy efficient lighting and solar panels are installed in the administrative building of the Sumgayit Chemists' Palace and the Ethylene Polyethylene Plant”, he said.

Notably, UN and SOCAR are implementing the NAMA project since 2015. The project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and has been awarded a grant of $ 3.5 million. The project consists of 3 components - energy efficiency in buildings, transition to alternative fuels and accumulation of associated gas in oil wells.