SOCAR to put into operation trestle platform at offshore field "Oil Rocks" by the end of year

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) until the end of 2014 will put into operation trestle platform №1954A at the offshore field "Oil Rocks". Report was told in SOCAR, trestle platform is designed to drill 10 new wells. Building carried out by Trust Neftqaztikinti.

The platform will be installed at depths of 17 meters in the sea. After commissioning, daily production of oil from wells is amounted to be 100 tons.

Currently, construction of hydrotechnical parts are already completed, pedestal and rack for process equipment, platform for the assembly of pipes, two planters and two landing platforms and other facilities are prepared.

Construction of two mooring and one service platforms, the installation process and drilling equipment, pipe laying process, the installation of towers, laying of industrial pipelines is also planned.

The field "Oil Rocks" is being developed since 1949. Geological reserves are estimated at 365 mln tons, of which more than 182 mln tons are recoverable.