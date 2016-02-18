SOCAR to provide jobs to family members of missing and dead oilmen

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the instruction of the management of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), each one member of the families of missing and dead oilmen will be provided a job, taking into consideration their knowledge and skills.

Report informs, Head of Human Resources Department of the company Asif Bekirli told reporters.

According to him, in addition, SOCAR provides assistance to the families of these persons.

A.Bekirli also noted currently search for missing oilmen are being carried out by employees of the SOCAR, MES and Border Troops.