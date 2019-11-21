​SOCAR to open new filling station in Georgia next month

A new multifunctional filling station will be opened near Terjola point of the highway from Sinig Korpu border checkpoint to Batumi city next month, Director General of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov told Report.

According to him, this will be the third largest complex operating under SOCAR brand: "New roads are being constructed in Georgia. The road, which was main earlier, becomes second class after construction of a new road. We are obliged to close filling stations which might lose their relevance."

Mammadov said the Georgian government will announce a tender to construct a new multifunctional filling station in Adjara Autonomous Republic: "We’ll participate in this tender. The filling stations are aimed at ensuring the effective leisure of tourists and travellers. The sale of fuel will not be a priority there."

Currently, SOCAR operates 114 filling stations in Georgia.