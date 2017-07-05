SOCAR opens 38th filling station in Romania

© Report.az

Bucharest. 5 July. REPORT.AZ / SOCAR will open another filling station in Romania in coming days.

The Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency was informed in the SOCAR Petroleum SA Romania.

Ghiroda station is located in the county of Timis in western Romania, on motorway connecting the country with Hungary.

The station will sell gasoline, diesel fuel and LPG. Three fuel dispensers were installed here, that will simultaneously serve 4 small vehicles and 2 large-capacity trucks, as well as charging stations for electric vehicles. Notably, for the first time in Romania, electric vehicles are refueled at SOCAR filling stations.

At Nar Cafe in territory of the gas station, customers will be given local and traditional Azerbaijani products, also free internet round the clock.

Notably, this is the second gas station in the county of Timis. In total, network of SOCAR's filling stations covers 18 districts in Romania.