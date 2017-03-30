SOCAR to get 145 mln AZN dividend from Petkim

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim Holding, mainly owned by the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), will pay 600 mln TRY (283.56 mln AZN) dividend to the shareholders from its 2016 profit.

Report informs citing the Turkey Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu - KAP), relevant decision was adopted at March 29 meeting of the Management Board held on Petkim activity in 2016.

"Amount of the dividend to “SOCAR Turkey Petrokimya A.Ş” will be 306 mln TRY (144.616 mln AZN). The meeting took a decision to distribute the dividends on April 14".

In 2016, Petkim has made a net profit of 725.786 mln TRY, net distributable profit amounted to 690.645 mln TRY.

The meeting by a majority vote adopted a decision on conduction of audit of the Holding's activity in 2017 by “PwC” (“Pricewaterhouse Coopers”), which was elected by the decision of the Management Board on December 15, 2016.