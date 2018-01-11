SOCAR supports 129 scientific research projects in Azerbaijan

© Socar.az

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Science Foundation of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), which has been operating since 2011, announced winners of the 2017 competition.

Report informs citing the company, 35 out of the 98 submitted projects were selected winners of the competition by the Competition Commission consisting of scientists and specialists of ANAS and SOCAR.

Academician Akif Alizade, President of ANAS, Deputy Chairman of the Science Foundation Management Board said that the topics of the competition by SOCAR Science Foundation was selected based on innovative, progressive and advanced ideas for practical benefit for industry and society: "Investment in science development by SOCAR is one of the most important investments in the future of our country".

29 out of the 35 projects that fully meet the requirements of 2017 competition are the best scientific research projects of fundamental and applied nature, 3 special projects, 3 encouraging prizes for young scholars.

Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade, Science Foundation Chairman, First Vice President of SOCAR, noted that the Science Foundation that jointly established by SOCAR and ANAS to stimulate scientific researches on oil and gas industry under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev annually conducts competitions, as well as conditions are created to conduct researches on various fields of the industry: "SOCAR will further continue to invest certain part of the funds from business operations in such projects aimed at sustainable development of our country".