 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR specialists trained “Yaşıl ASAN” volunteers

    The cooperation will continue in the future

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Specialists of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) held training for volunteers of “Yaşıl ASAN” initiative at Baku ASAN Service center #5, within framework of agreement between SOCAR and ASAN Service (Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network).

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, specialists of Ecology Department made presentation on topics “Waste management” and “Energy efficiency”. During training the attendants were informed on environment projects carried out by SOCAR. 

    The parties exchanged views on “SOCAR specialists trained “Yaşıl ASAN” volunteers” and other common projects and decided to continue cooperation in the future. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi