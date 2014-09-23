 Top
    SOCAR signed two contracts with Bulgaria

    SOCAR and gas companies of Bulgaria Bulgartransgaz and Bulgargaz signed two documents

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two documents were signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and gas companies of Bulgaria "Bulgartransgaz" and "Bulgargaz", Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR

    Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR and "Bulgartransgaz" was signed by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and CEO "Bulgartransgaz" Cyril Temelkov. Protocol of intent between SOCAR and "Bulgargaz" was signed by R.Abdullayev and the head of the Board of Directors "Bulgargaz" Boto Velinov.

    Directors of "Bulgartransgaz" and "Bulgargaz" arrived in Baku to participate in the celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the "Contract of the Century".

