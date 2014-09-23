SOCAR signed two contracts with Bulgaria

Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR and "Bulgartransgaz" was signed by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and CEO "Bulgartransgaz" Cyril Temelkov. Protocol of intent between SOCAR and "Bulgargaz" was signed by R.Abdullayev and the head of the Board of Directors "Bulgargaz" Boto Velinov.
Directors of "Bulgartransgaz" and "Bulgargaz" arrived in Baku to participate in the celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the "Contract of the Century".
